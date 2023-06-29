Liverpool NHS pandemic heroes presented with artwork tribute
- Published
Tate Liverpool has presented a hospital with a group portrait paying tribute to the staff who worked on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The gallery commissioned New York-based artist Aliza Nisenbaum to create the piece for Alder Hey Children's Hospital.
Chief executive Louise Shepherd said it was a "stunning" tribute.
Some of the staff who feature in the painting were in attendance when it was presented earlier.
The piece, which was produced at the height of the pandemic, was shown at the Tate two years ago in an exhibition of other portraits from that time.
Tate director Helen Legg said the museum was "proud" to unveil the painting, which she described as a "rare example of an artwork from the national collection on view to the public in a non-arts setting".
"Aliza's image of NHS frontline workers during the pandemic moved everyone who saw it," she said.
"Seeing it on display again is an acknowledgement of the value of our NHS as it celebrates its 75th anniversary and is a tribute to those who care for us."
The work features nurses, porters and doctors as well as staff who work in administration.
'Outstanding dedication'
Nisenbaum asked each person to make a drawing about their workplace experiences during the pandemic and these are included within the final image.
She used photographs and Zoom to paint her subjects - who were all subject to lockdown restrictions at the time.
Nisenbaum has had solo exhibitions in New York and group installations in South Korea, Los Angeles and Paris, France as well as creating work for the London Underground.
Ms Shepherd said the unveiling was a "huge honour" and "testament to the fantastic support Tate Liverpool has given to our arts for health programme for 20 years".