Birkenhead mural tribute to Paul O'Grady important, artist says
An artist who has created a mural of Paul O'Grady as his drag persona Lily Savage has said it was "very important" to honour him.
It has been painted on the banks of the Mersey near the Woodside Ferry Terminal in Birkenhead.
The TV presenter and comedian died at the age of 67 in March.
Brezaux said the entertainer was a "very well-liked character" who was a "local hero really" so creating the painting was "a nice thing to do".
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, Brezaux added: "He's been around for a long time, people love him for all sorts, his love of animals."
The artwork was commissioned by property developers, Peel L&P.
Bill Devereux, of Peel's Wirral Waters, said: "Birkenhead is fast becoming a culturally active, vibrant place with a great future, and we hope this project, and others like it, engage local people and add to the sense of pride in the town."
Brezaux, based in Wallasey, has also been working with local colleges and sixth form art students on creating other murals in the area.
He said it was important that local street art reflected the history, culture, and people on an area.
Another Lily Savage mural has already appeared in Manchester's Gay Village.
Other tributes have also been planned for the star, including Wirral Council's proposal to give him the Freedom of the Borough.
It is the highest award Wirral Council can give and goes to "persons of distinction who have rendered eminent service to the borough."
Previous recipients of the award have included former MP Baron Frank Field of Birkenhead and the 97 people who died as a result of the Hillsborough tragedy.