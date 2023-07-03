Elle Edwards murder-accused took clothes to woman's house, jury told
A man accused of shooting a woman outside a pub has told his trial that he took his clothes to a woman's house after finding out he was wanted for murder.
Connor Chapman denies murdering Elle Edwards at the Lighthouse in Wallasey Village in Wirral, on 24 December 2022.
At Liverpool Crown Court, he was asked where the trainers he was seen wearing the day before the shooting were now.
The 23-year-old said: "The prosecution know what happened to my trainers."
Under cross-examination, Mr Chapman said he had put all his clothes in a "Christmas rucksack" and took them to the house of a woman who lives nearby.
'Seize everything'
He refused to name the woman, until he was told reporting restrictions would prevent her identity being revealed.
The defendant told the jury: "It was definitely in January. I went back to the house and got all my stuff from my house."
He said he told the woman he had been kicked out of his house and asked her to keep hold of the bag.
"As far as I was concerned police were going to seize everything off me," he said.
"I wasn't prepared to let them take everything I've gained in the past 12 months."
Mr Chapman was asked why co-defendant Thomas Waring had suggested, through his barrister, that Mr Chapman went to his house following the shooting.
He said: "I wouldn't really know why Tom would say that.
"In my personal opinion he's got more than enough reason to tell the prosecution what they want to hear."
Mr Chapman is accused of having targeted Jake Duffy and Kieran Salkeld in the shooting in a culmination of a feud between groups on the Woodchurch estate and Beechwood estate, on either side of the M53 in Wirral.
He denies murdering Ms Edwards, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
He also denies having a Skorpion sub-machine gun with intent to endanger life and possessing ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Mr Waring, 20, of Private Drive, Barnston, Wirral, denies possessing a prohibited weapon and assisting an offender by helping Mr Chapman dispose of the car.
The trial continues.
