Southport man saved on D-Day celebrates 102nd birthday
- Published
A D-Day veteran who was drowning near Sword Beach has spoken of his gratitude at reaching his 102nd birthday.
Harry Howorth marked the milestone by celebrating with the five generations of his family.
The great-great grandfather from Southport said of his military service: "I'm no hero."
He added: "I was drowning and a man pulled me out of the water. He was a hero. He didn't just save me, he saved all my family as well."
Mr Howorth, who was a signaller with the Kings Shropshire Light Infantry, has vivid memories of how his life nearly ended before he set foot on the beach in Normandy.
"D-Day was just like any other exercise, we had done the same thing thousands and thousands of times, except as we approached land I looked over the starboard side of the craft and saw a mine coming in.
"All of a sudden there was a big hole and after a few seconds there was a big bang and that brought it home that this was something different with a terrible noise."
With the craft on its side he said he was struggling in the water prior to his rescue.
Mr Howorth looks back with "horror" on another incident a few days later as he was returning from an outside toilet.
"As I came back from the toilet a German plane came towards me and the bullets were bouncing off the pavement.
"When I came to my senses I was flat against the wall."
He continued: "People think we did a great job, it was just follow my leader really.
"All the heroes are dead... I was just lucky."
Mr Howorth only started talking about his experiences after taking part in the 75th anniversary celebrations in Normandy.
Like other D-Day veterans, the retired heating engineer received one of France's highest awards, the French Legion of Honour.
"I was very proud of that more for the lads who didn't come home," he said.
Mr Howorth, who celebrated with multiple generations of his family, said: "I still feel young and I'm not going this year."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk