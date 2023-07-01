Plans to turn former Lomax club in Liverpool into flats revealed
Plans to transform a former city centre nightspot, that once played host to acts including Oasis and Radiohead, into serviced apartments have been submitted to a council.
The Lomax club on Cumberland Street in Liverpool, which shut in 2015, saw some of the biggest names in UK music to grace its stage in the 1990s.
Permission to build apartments at the site was granted in 2019.
If approved, the plans could see temporary accommodation for 42 people.
The cluster of buildings began its transformation into a nightlife hotspot in the 1970s and 80s and dozens of acts that would go on to carve out huge music careers were on stage at the Lomax, including Merseyside bands Echo and the Bunnymen and the Coral, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Atomic Kitten were formed there, while Placebo, the Stereophonics, Muse, David Gray and the Verve also headlined the venue, which operated for clubbers until 2019.
Proposals submitted to Liverpool City Council by JSM Company Group seek to change the building into 11 one and two-bed units, with each apartment facing out onto Cumberland Street.
The design and access statement, provided for the applicant by Wroot Design, said the units would cater for individuals, couples and groups "looking to stay within a culturally significant part of Liverpool city centre".
The development sits within the Castle Street Conservation Area - first designated in 1968 - and while it does not include listed buildings they are described as "of historic importance."
The application is currently undergoing a public consultation. and a date for a decision is yet to be set.