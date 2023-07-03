Merseyside night bus could return under new plans
- Published
A popular night bus service that was axed during the coronavirus pandemic could make a comeback under new plans being considered by councillors.
Campaigners are in talks with Liverpool City Region Combined Authority about developing a trial of the service.
It follows calls from night time business who say a lack of transport is turning places like the Wirral into "inaccessible islands" at night.
The move is being backed by 200 venues and MP Alison McGovern.
Common complaints amongst businesses reportedly include difficulties getting staff home at the end of the night, a drop in footfall in the city centre as people stay local, and the safety of women and girls getting home at night.
Ms McGovern, MP for Wirral South, said: "I have listened to residents who want to get home from work, and to businesses who are finding it ever harder to get staff."
Despite the offer of a grant, private bus operators did not reinstate late night services, saying they were not commercially profitable, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Tourism reliant'
The proposed trial involves connecting Liverpool to Birkenhead and the N86 route at night.
Dr Mat Flynn, lecturer in music industries at the University of Liverpool, is backing the campaign, which is being spearheaded by Liverpool City Region Music Board.
He said: "A lot of our economy is reliant on tourism and entertainment.
"It is a significant part of the region's economy and Eurovision demonstrated that we are good at putting on that kind of big event.
"We need to benefit from that post-Eurovision glow and having a good night time transport network is more attractive for visitors but also for local residents to enjoy the local economy we have on offer."
A spokesman for the combined authority confirmed talks were under way with private operators and stakeholders to explore feasibility of a late night bus trial.
He added that a public consultation on the future of the city region's bus network was also ongoing.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk