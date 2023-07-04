Liverpool gymnastics championships made £5.6m for city
- Published
Hosting the World Gymnastics Championships in 2022 generated £5.6m for Liverpool's economy, an independent study has found.
The event took place in the M&S Bank Arena from 29 October to 6 November, welcoming more than 35,000 spectators.
The report said some 3,000 children became more involved in gymnastics as 47 schools accessed taster sessions.
The event was also a hit with its 400 volunteers, inspiring 30 of them to gain national coaching accreditation.
When analysing the audience, the study found 82% of attendees came from outside of the Liverpool City Region, with 60% staying overnight and for nearly 11,000 people it was their first visit to the city.
Harry Doyle, Liverpool's cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, said: "We're already seeing that this event will have a lasting legacy for Liverpool, making a tangible difference to many communities and the lives of those who will benefit from the positive physical and mental health benefits of getting active."
Chairman of the event's board Claire Lewis said: "Feedback from all those involved has been overwhelmingly positive.
"The gymnasts praised the venue and the facilities, the spectators were treated to world-class talent and gymnastics and the volunteers came together to form a unique team who gave the warmest of welcomes to visitors."
The championships saw Great Britain win six medals and saw both the men's and women's teams achieve automatic qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk