Liverpool Arab Arts Festival celebrates 25 years with storytelling
The UK's longest-running Arab arts festival will explore storytelling and storytellers in its 25th year, its organisers have said.
Liverpool Arab Arts Festival began in 1998 with "a vision to keep Arab arts, culture and heritage alive".
A representative said it had shown how an event "can bring different cultures together in joyous celebrations".
They said this year's event, which runs until 16 July, will platform new artists and welcome back others.
"This year's festival theme explores storytelling and storytellers, through song, theatre, dance, performance, literature and visual art," they added.
The next ten days will see a host of Arab artists perform and exhibit in the city.
The festival representative said "one of the hottest comedy nights among the Arab community and beyond", Arabs Are Not Funny, would bring "leading Arab comedians" Esther Manito, Fatiha El Ghorri, Farah Sharp and Talal Karkouti to the Royal Court Studio, while Somali-British singer-songwriter Aar Maanta and award-winning Syrian composer and musician Maya Youssef would play Liverpool Philharmonic's Music Room.
Elsewhere, the Unity Theatre will host "a three-night run of theatre, dance and storytelling", which will include an "experimental performance work" by Palestinian writers Ahmed Masoud and Farah Chamma and an "autobiographical solo performance" by Egyptian dancer Mahmoud El Haddad, they said.
They said the trio of performances will be completed by Lisa Luxx and Jasmin Kent Rodgman's what the dog said to the harvest, a "ground-breaking call for climate justice drawing on opera, dance, spoken word, immersive sound and film".
They said the festival will also see "stateless Bidoon poet" Mona Kareem launch her "fiercely unapologetic new book" at Lush Liverpool and parkour and circus comedy show Taroo performing on the city's streets.
Workshops for budding filmmakers, comedians and DJs will take place at World Museum Liverpool, alongside other activities for children, and the festival will culminate in a family day spectacular at Sefton Park Palm House which will "celebrate contemporary and traditional Arab music and dance", they added.
Festival board member Taher Qassim has said its aim was to "represent Arab culture and Arab people in a positive way, and to harness that curious ability art has to allow one person, with one set of life experiences, to speak directly to the heart of another".
The event's representative said the annual event was "part of a year-round artistic and education programme celebrating Arab art and culture".
"For 25 years, [the festival] has brought diverse groups of people together in Liverpool, increasing public knowledge and understanding of the richness of Arab culture, growing into a platform for Arab artists locally, nationally and internationally," they said.
"During this time, [it] has platformed thousands of Arab artists from across the world, brought international media coverage to the city, and demonstrated how an Arab-led cultural organisation can bring different cultures together in joyous celebrations."
