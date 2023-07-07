Liverpool St George's Hall visitors to enjoy sneak peak of historic tiles
- Published
An ornate mosaic of rare Victorian floor tiles will go on display for the first time in four years in a historic Liverpool building.
The tiles lay hidden under wooden flooring at St George's Hall.
Now they are going on show as part of a special exhibition, with proceeds going towards the preservation of the hall.
The hall's team said the tiles are an "incredibly rare sight" and "one of the city's most beautifully preserved pieces of art".
The floor dates back to 1854 and consists of 30,000 hand-crafted Minton tiles, which feature images of Neptune, dolphins and tritons said to reflect the importance of the sea to Liverpool's prosperity.
The mosaic was covered in the 1860s to provide a more hard-wearing surface for dancing, and will be unveiled from 1-16 August.
'Hidden gem'
It will take traditional flooring specialists three days to remove the wooden protective cover, and a further two days to clean the tiles.
Money generated will go to the St George's Hall Charitable Trust as well as for the refurbishment of Liverpool Cathedral's Willis Organ and the campaign for a statue of health pioneer Mary Jane Seacole.
Harry Doyle, Liverpool City Council's cabinet member for health, wellbeing and culture, said the floor will be a highlight for summer visitors to the city.
"We're blessed to have a venue as stunning as St George's Hall in the city, and it's Great Hall is one of its finest attributes," he said.
"But when those tiles are uncovered it just elevates the grandeur and it's a real pleasure to see the room in all its glory.
"It's been a good few years since the tiles were on display, and as a result we expect this year to be hugely popular with people keen to see this special hidden gem."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk