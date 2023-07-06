Liverpool Plinth: Sculpture reflects on conflict in Ukraine
A sculpture designed to encourage people to reflect on the conflict in Ukraine has been unveiled in a public art space.
The Boy with Knife Carnation by Wirral-based artist Brigitte Jurack will be in situ on Liverpool Plinth for 12 months.
The knife in the original sculpture was replaced with a carnation, which symbolises feelings and emotions in Ukraine.
Liverpool staged the Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.
The Boy with Knife Carnation is the sixth sculpture to be installed on the plinth outside Liverpool Parish Church.
The project is a collaboration between Liverpool BID Company, the church and independent art gallery Dot-art.
The artwork was initially conceived as a meditation on fear and uncertainty and the lingering potential of violence, Liverpool BID Company said.
Ms Jurack said she was "honoured" to see her artwork in the public realm.
"The contemporary hooded boy is at the threshold to adolescence, a time of turmoil and uncertainty," she said.
"His pose represents uncertainty: how will he remain on the path of peace in the light of external and internal conflict?"
'Thought-provoking'
In Ukrainian culture, different coloured carnations are used to symbolise different feelings and emotions.
Red ones are given on 8 May to veterans, white are a sign of pure love and pink ones are given to mothers.
The carnations in the sculpture will be replaced regularly.
Bill Addy, chief executive of Liverpool BID Company, said: "This year has been one where Liverpool has shown its solidarity with Ukraine, first hosting Eurovision on behalf of the country, and now with this opportunity to reflect on the conflict itself.
"Public art is something we passionately support as it does not just animate our public spaces, it has the power to force us to challenge ideas and allow us to raise the voices of those who need to be heard."
The Rector of Liverpool, the Revd Canon Dr Crispin Pailing, said it was "both thought-provoking and a powerful commentary on the war in Ukraine".
Previous artists whose work has been displayed on the Liverpool Plinth include Tony Heaton with Gold Lamé, Sam Shendi with Split Decision and Gail Dooley with Tidal Shame.