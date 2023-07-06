St Helens crash: Family pay tribute to mother-of-four
A mother-of-four who died after a crash was "the best mum that anyone could have ever dreamt or wished for", her family has said.
Michelle Atherton, 47, suffered serious head and chest injuries in the collision in St Helens, Merseyside, at 07:00 BST on Wednesday.
A 43-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Paying tribute, Ms Atherton's family said she "had a heart of gold".
"You will be dearly missed by your four loving children, six grandchildren and your unborn grandchild," her family added.
"We love you mum. You were taken from us too soon.
"We will love and cherish you forever and always."
Ms Atherton, known to many as Shelly, died in hospital after the crash between a white Ford Fiesta car and a bin lorry at the junction of Broad Oak Road and Delta Road.
Merseyside Police previously said the driver of the lorry had also been assisting officers with their inquiries.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson said: "Our investigation continues and I would like to thank members of the local community who have helped us so far.
"However, I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information that may help, who we have not already spoken with, to please contact the incident team."
