More than 1,800 illegal vapes seized in Liverpool
Illegal vapes worth about £22,000 have been seized in a city.
More than 1,800 counterfeit vapes were taken off Liverpool's streets after being found at eight premises.
The vapes failed to comply with strict licencing regulations and were seized in a joint sting by Liverpool City Council and Merseyside Police.
The council said retailers were overlooking the rules over nicotine strength in vapes, which is a restriction of no more than 20mg/ml.
Liverpool's Director of Public Health, Professor Matthew Ashton, said: "The long-term effects of vaping are, as yet, unknown.
"Selling illicit products increases the risk of these and other side effects."
Police are warning illegal traders there will be further raids over the summer.
Merseyside Police Sergeant Simon Newman said: "The vaping industry is subject to strict controls and regulation, and it is illegal to breach those regulations for a reason.
"Operations such as this are about protecting the public from the potential harm that can be caused when the ingredients and quantities contained in vapes do not comply with the regulations.
"Those who seek to profit from the sale of counterfeit vapes care little for the risks to the health of their customers."
