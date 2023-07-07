Elle Edwards murderer Connor Chapman jailed for at least 48 years
The gunman who shot dead Elle Edwards outside a pub on Christmas Eve has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 48 years.
Ms Edwards was an innocent bystander when Connor Chapman opened fire with a sub-machine gun as he targeted two men in the culmination of a gang feud.
The beautician, 26, was enjoying a night out with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse in Wirral.
Chapman, 23, was found guilty of her murder at Liverpool Crown Court.
Members of her family shouted "goodbye lad", "scumbag" and "rat" as he was taken down to the cells.
Passing sentence, Mr Justice Goose told him: "What you did, Connor Chapman, was as wicked as it was shocking.
"You murdered Elle, bringing an end to her life, and caused serious injury and wounded others."
He described Chapman as a "highly dangerous man" who carefully pre-meditated and planned the shooting.
"You spent the days afterwards removing or destroying evidence that would identify you as the gunman," he said.
Co-defendant Thomas Waring, 20, was jailed for nine years for helping Chapman to burn out the stolen Mercedes used in the shooting.
In a statement read to the court, Ms Edwards' mother Gaynor - who did not attend the hearing - said she "cannot accept" her daughter had gone.
"I cannot put into words how much I love her," she said.
"Just as her life was cut short she was reaching her peak and was at the happiest I ever saw her."
The trial heard the shooting was the result of a feud between gangs on the Woodchurch estate, where Chapman lived, and the Beechwood, or Ford, estate on the opposite side of the M53.
Chapman lay in wait outside the pub in a stolen Mercedes for almost three hours before firing the weapon, which was capable of firing 15 rounds a second.
The prosecution said Chapman was attempting to kill Kieran Salkeld and Jake Duffy, both of whom were seriously injured in the shooting.
The pair, from the Beechwood estate, had attacked another man, Sam Searson, in the street the day before, the trial was told.
Three other men who were unconnected to the feud, Harry Loughran, Liam Carr and Nicholas Speed, were also injured in the shooting.
Chapman was also convicted of two counts of attempted murder, two counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, as well as possession of a gun.
He pleaded guilty before the trial to a charge of handling stolen goods.
Waring was convicted of possession of a prohibited firearm and assisting an offender and pleaded guilty before the trial to failing to comply with a disclosure notice.
