Liverpool Covid cycle lanes set to stay after £11m cash boost
A set of temporary cycle lanes set up in Liverpool during the Covid-19 pandemic are set to be made permanent thanks to a funding boost of £11m.
A report to Liverpool City Council's cabinet recommended central government funding be used to enhance three routes linking the suburbs to the city centre.
It will also be used to upgrade to an existing cycle lane in Toxteth.
The designs for each scheme will not require the loss of any traffic lanes, the council said.
If approved, the funding from the government's Active Travel England investment arm will be allocated to the Vauxhall Road, Sefton Park and West Derby routes into the city.
The cash will also be used for Princes Avenue junction improvements and the proposed Croxteth Road upgrade, forming part of the Sefton Park corridor.
Improvements will include upgrades to footways, new crossing facilities and carriageway resurfacing, the council said.
Simon O'Brien, walking and cycling commissioner, said: "It is fantastic to see this new funding being unlocked, to really help us push forward with our plans to help create a network of walking and cycling routes that befits the city.
"We've got some great active travel infrastructure, but we need to make sure it's properly linked up so people feel confident that they can travel easily and safely by bike or on foot.
"That's what this new funding will help to do."
