PCSO with gambling issue exploited woman for money, watchdog says
- Published
A community support officer who "financially exploited a vulnerable woman" has been sacked following an investigation by the police watchdog.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said the unnamed Merseyside officer made frequent visits to the woman's house and was caught on CCTV visiting her in hospital.
It said when confronted, the officer admitted to having a gambling problem.
He was found to have committed gross misconduct and instantly dismissed.
An IOPC representative said Merseyside Police investigators found evidence of the officer making frequent trips to the building where the woman lived.
They said his visit to her in hospital, where he was captured on CCTV, had "no policing purpose".
'Entirely inappropriate'
The IOPC said the investigation revealed the PCSO had "accrued significant gambling debts" and had been given money by the woman "on more than one occasion".
He was interviewed under caution after a colleague raised concerns and admitted having regular contact with the woman, but denied accepting any gifts from her.
He also admitted to having a gambling problem in the past, although denied being heavily in debt.
The IOPC said it found the PCSO had a case to answer for gross misconduct for "potential breaches of the police staff standards of professional behaviour in relation to discreditable conduct, and orders and instructions".
At a disciplinary hearing on 4 July, it said the case against him "was found proven and he was dismissed without notice".
It added that there was "insufficient evidence to support a referral to the Crown Prosecution Service", but the officer had been added to the College of Policing's barred list.
The watchdog's director of major investigations Steve Noonan said the officer's behaviour had been "entirely inappropriate".
"He would have been well aware of the woman's vulnerability, and yet chose to exploit this for his own gain," he said.
"While much of their contact was while he was off duty, his actions show a complete disrespect for the standards expected of someone in his position."
Ch Supt Jennifer Wilson, head of Merseyside Police's professional standards unit, said the PCSO's behaviour was "reprehensible".
"His actions were identified as being unacceptable by a colleague and rightly reported which has allowed us to take immediate and positive action to remove him from the force," she added.