Fire at former Birchfield Sports and Social Club being treated as arson
Police are investigating a suspected arson attack at a former social club.
The blaze broke out at 21:30 BST on Thursday at the disused Birchfield Sports and Social Club in Widnes.
Cheshire Police said while the precise cause of fire remained unknown, it was believed to have been started deliberately.
No-one is reported to have been injured in the incident and firefighters remain at the scene, a spokesperson for the force added.
