Some Knowsley Council staff could transfer to Trafford
- Published
Workers at a council could be transferred to another region's authority under plans to share services.
Knowsley Council said it had faced challenges recruiting for procurement.
If all authorities agree, Knowsley, Rochdale, Stockport, Tameside, Trafford and St Helens councils could share their procurement services.
The move would mean some Knowsley staff's employment contracts would move to Trafford Council.
A council report said there had been a rise in demand for support from Knowsley's procurement services due to "new investment into the borough's growth and regeneration agenda and increases in regional funding for highways and infrastructure".
'Agile working'
The alternative, it said, was to enhance internal provision - however it was found that the shared services collaboration "would offer the best solution" and while there was a risk of "removal of exclusive control" this was likely to be outweighed by the benefits.
At a recent council meeting, Councillor Jayne Aston spoke of a sense of "disappointment" by some Knowsley procurement staff over the proposals, but she said there were clear benefits in joining the partnership and staff would be supported throughout the transition, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Knowsley Council employees who move across to the service, overseen by Trafford Council, could be able to take advantage of "agile working" practices, including retaining use of the local council offices.
The cost to the council of the plans would include £60,000 for "mobilisation" on top of the £517,000 anticipated annual cost, with a further £25,000 for contribution to reserves, the report said.
It would be funded from the authority's existing budget for procurement, which was agreed in March, it added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk