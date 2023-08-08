Lucy Letby jury can return majority verdicts, judge rules
Jurors deliberating in the murder trial of nurse Lucy Letby can return majority verdicts, a judge has ruled.
Ms Letby is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
The jury has heard nine months of evidence, including claims Ms Letby deliberately injected babies with air and poisoned some with insulin.
The seven women and four men have been deliberating for 15 days.
Judge Mr Justice James Goss said the new direction means they will have to agree by 10-1 on any counts that are not unanimous.
A 12th juror was previously unable to continue and discharged for "good personal reasons".
Ms Letby, 33, originally from Hereford, has denied all the charges against her.
