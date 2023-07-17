Liverpool: Coursework cheat teacher reinstated by watchdog
A teacher banned indefinitely from the classroom for changing students' exam coursework has had his ban lifted.
John Wiseman, 49, made "extensive and significant modifications" to pupils' work, a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) hearing in 2021 heard.
Mr Wiseman, had taught at Calderstones School in Liverpool for 17 years before his dismissal after an internal probe.
A TRA hearing has lifted the suspension after hearing he accepted his actions had been dishonest.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service reported the suspension had been lifted two years after he was handed an indefinite ban from education across England after his amendments were deemed to represent "unacceptable professional conduct".
The June TRA hearing was told how Mr Wiseman has been employed as a teaching assistant at Ormskirk School having worked as a taxi driver following his departure from Calderstones.
Questioned by his representative Jonathan Storey, Mr Wiseman accepted his actions in 2018 had been "dishonest and not acceptable".
He altered his pupils' coursework before transferring the files to the school's server.
The school started a disciplinary investigation and Mr Wiseman was suspended a week later before resigning on 8 February 2019.
Mr Wiseman told the hearing his actions had "effectively damaged the future prospects of pupils" and they had no idea what he had done.
The ex-St Helens Labour councillor - who was suspended by the party - said he had "let them down" and harmed the reputation of the school.
'Good role model'
Asked by Mr Storey how he thought the public would react to his behaviour, Mr Wiseman said: "What I did undermined the teaching profession."
Mr Wiseman has worked as a teaching assistant since his dismissal from the school in Allerton working with special educational needs children.
He said in this position he had "tried to be a good role model".
Asked how he would act if allowed to teach again, Mr Wiseman said: "I would ask for help earlier, I know the damage my actions had done. You tell the truth, you're honest."
Reflecting on his 2018 behaviour Mr Wiseman said he "panicked" and it had been an "error of judgement".
Mr Wiseman said he stepped down from St Helens Council, after his conduct was discovered two years ago as he "didn't think it was appropriate to be in the public domain, particularly on an education committee".
Mr Storey told the hearing his client's actions in 2018 were "an hour-and-a-half of panic" which was a "profoundly stupid thing to have done".
