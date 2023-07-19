Boy, 16, sentenced for attack on Wirral man who later died
- Published
A teenage boy who assaulted a man who died three weeks later has been given a 12-month referral order.
David Quigley, 69, was found unconscious in his home in Rock Ferry, Birkenhead, on 25 October after suffering a bleed on the brain.
He was discharged from hospital on 2 November but died 13 days later.
The boy, now aged 16, who was initially charged with murder and aggravated burglary, admitted grievous-bodily harm at Liverpool Magistrates' Court.
The court heard how Mr Quigley was found by his brother dead on the couch at his home on Harrogate Road.
Nick Cockrell, prosecuting, told the court there was no forensic evidence about the number of blows inflicted or causation such as the use of a walking stick or kicks and stamps.
"The doctor said it was likely it was a number of blows but it could possibly have been a single forceful blow which caused him to fall to the ground and cannot rule out striking his head on a hard surface," he added.
Defence solicitor Catherine Davies said the boy, who has no previous convictions, had been "a teenage tearaway" that night but was sorry for his actions.
She said he had autism, ADHD, sensory perception issues and learning difficulties.
In an impact statement Mr Quigley's brother Tom described him as a "gentle man and a one-off".
