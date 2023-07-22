Birkenhead creative hub 'can be next Liverpool Baltic Triangle'
An entrepreneur who started his career selling trainers and has since worked with the world's biggest sports brands is launching a creative hub in a town.
Chris Lee, 56, first started aged 16 on the shop floor at what became one of Liverpool's most iconic shops, Wade Smith, in the early 1980s.
He has created Start-Yard in Wirral, based in Cammel Lairds old transport depot.
Mr Lee said he hoped to help people "just starting out".
The 16,000 sq ft (4877 m2) warehouse houses shipping container spaces, shared seating areas and office pods as well as a café bar, meeting rooms and cycle park.
Mr Lee, who was involved in the development of Liverpool's Baltic Triangle, said he believed Birkenhead had the same potential.
"This area reminds me of the Baltic Triangle about 15 years ago," he said. "It's how it was at the start."
The Baltic Triangle, a former industrial area around Liverpool's Jamaica Street, is now home to independent creative and digital businesses.
"Here in Birkenhead it's well connected with the train station and just minutes from the city centre. There's so much potential. We can do the same here."
Mr Lee said he set up the Start-Yard to allow new, creative businesses to thrive with simple rent and contract terms.
"It's got to be easy, it's got to be cheap," Mr Lee said.
"It's different from the 1980s when Wade Smith started, rent is much higher these days, it can be more complicated.
"We have easy in and out terms and affordable rents, these are what help people start up businesses".
The venue is also an event space where an exhibition of Mr Lee's collection of sports store memorabilia and promotional material from his career as a buyer and director are on display.
He became director of Wade Smith aged 21 in 1991 before his work took him to the USA and a role as Senior Vice President Creative Director of Reebok in 1999 ahead of him becoming Creative Director Consultant at Ellesse and later DKNY.
The Trainer Art and 80s Casual Culture exhibition marks 40 years since he started on the shop floor at Wade Smith, and his obsession with trainers, which he said gave him the energy "to always be looking to do something different".
The success of Wade Smith was built on sourcing rare trainers from across Europe and bringing them back to sell in Liverpool, in a time before the internet.
"It was a great time, I never took for granted the opportunities that came my way," he said.
"We were making the job up as we went along. I loved going to work, it was never like working because it was my passion."
He now hopes he can inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs as Birkenhead enters a new phase.
Last year plans to build 21,000 homes, green spaces and a low-carbon urban village in the town were passed by Wirral Council with the vision for the town securing £144m from the government, Liverpool City Region Combined Authority and other public bodies.