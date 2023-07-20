Netherton crash: Two arrests after motorcyclist killed
A motorcyclist has been killed in a car crash.
The man, aged in his 40s, died when his Honda motorbike collided with a Vauxhall Astra on Northern Perimeter Road, Netherton, at about 23:10 BST on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
Two men, aged 49 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit to do so, the force added.
Police appealed for witnesses to come forward.
Det Sgt Kurt Timpson said the motorcyclist's next-of-kin have been informed and officers are supporting them.
"Although we have made two arrests in connection with the collision, we urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage, including information or footage prior to the collision, which will assist in the investigation to please get in touch," he said.
Road closures are in place on Northern Perimeter Road while investigation work is carried out and motorists are asked to avoid the area.