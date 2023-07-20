Wirral library building saved from the bulldozers
A Wirral library building threatened with demolition has been saved by a local school.
Higher Bebington Library was one of nine marked for closure as part of £20m council budget cuts in 2022.
The other libraries were either transferred to community group management or sold.
Co-op Academy Bebington will take over the building for educational and community purposes with funding support from Wirral Council.
The plans are subject to an agreement with Unilever due to an historic agreement over the site.
A petition against demolition received almost 900 signatures and the move to transfer the asset to the local secondary school was approved at a council committee meeting earlier this week, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Councillor Judith Grier welcomed the news and said the move would "benefit our young people" adding: "It's a really good building".
The school will fund any works to improve the building and Wirral Council will set aside £60,000 to support the new business plan for the take over.