Liverpool: Men jailed for botched arson attack death
Two men have been jailed for the manslaughter of an elderly man whose home was mistakenly targeted in a "revenge" arson attack.
George Redmond, 76, died just over two weeks after the front door of his home in Liverpool was set alight by Wayne Hepburn on 1 September 2022.
Judge Andrew Menary KC, said that Hepburn, 47, had carried out a "dreadful, cowardly attack".
Hepburn was jailed for 15 years at Liverpool Crown Court.
The court heard Hepburn, who refused to appear in the dock for sentencing, was seen on CCTV carrying a petrol can to Mr Redmond's home.
He then poured fuel over their front door, setting it alight with the flames appearing to engulf him too, before he fled the scene.
The Honorary Recorder of Liverpool Judge Menary said: "He has shown... frankly cowardly contempt for the victims... by his refusal to attend court today."
The court heard Hepburn was acting with Fraser Dolman, 37, who was jailed for 16 years and three months for his role in the attack and for supplying heroin and crack cocaine.
Henry Riding, prosecuting, said that the pair were trying to carry out a revenge attack as a warning to those involved with Mr Dolman in drug-trafficking offences."
'Got it wrong'
He said Hepburn got "it wrong" when looking for the premises he was targeting, because the numbers on the cul-de-sac were numbered sequentially.
Mr Riding added: "The defendants did not necessarily appreciate or think there was somebody in the premises."
The court heard that Mr Redmond's wife, Mary, was woken by her husband shouting from downstairs at about 03:00 BST and saw smoke engulfing the stairs.
Neighbours put the fire out and help the couple escape the house in Dorien Road, Old Swan, but Mr Redmond broke his hip when he fell while trying to escape.
Reading the family statement to the court, Mr Redmond's daughter, Kathryn Bushnell, said: "The fear and stress he experienced in hospital after the attack will stay with us forever, a fear our mum still lives through every single day."
Chris Hudson, defending Hepburn, said: "He is clearly a follower rather than a leader. It was bungling ineptitude: that's no consolation for those who have suffered the consequences."
Hepburn admitted manslaughter and conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, as well as three counts of burglary, an attempted burglary and fraud by false representation, which related to separate incidents.
Dolman, of Richmond Drive, Leigh, admitted manslaughter, conspiracy to commit arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered, and being involved in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.
