Stalker harassed Mike Amesbury MP in shopping centre and Costa Coffee
- Published
A man has been found guilty of stalking and harassing an MP at his constituency office and in a town.
Stephen Cowell, 56, loitered around Mike Amesbury's office in a shopping centre, followed him to his car and approached him in Frodsham.
The Weaver Vale MP said Cowell's behaviour was "concerning" and it had resulted in him feeling "that little bit more anxious".
Cowell, who denied the charges, will be sentenced on 18 August.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Cowell's behaviour had become "increasingly odd and intimidating".
The stalking happened on 9 and 16 June and 27 July in 2022 in Runcorn Shopping City around the MP's constituency office and culminated in a series of events on 3 August 2022 in Frodsham.
Warrington Magistrates Court heard Cowell had stared through the glass at his office and asked security staff about the level of the security guards and cameras present.
'Extremely rare'
On 9 June, he approached the MP at about 16:30 BST as he left his office and asked him: "How are you going to solve the housing crisis?"
His questions persisted as he followed the MP to his car where Mr Amesbury said he needed to go to an appointment, but Cowell put his hand on the door to stop the MP closing it.
Mr Amesbury, who, was Labour's shadow minister for housing and planning at the time, gave Cowell his business card and told him to contact him through normal channels.
He was then spotted again in the shopping centre on two further dates.
On 3 August, he was seen watching, loitering and waiting for Mr Amesbury, at Costa Coffee, in Frodsham, the CPS said.
As the MP left the coffee shop, Cowell followed him and confronted him a second time, leaning into Mr Amesbury's car as he attempted to leave and becoming "animated".
Unnerved by the encounter, Mr Amesbury reported it to police.
He said his staff had also been impacted by the "concerning" behaviour.
"I am naturally approached by people, both known and unknown to me, usually with kind words, case work or political banter."
He added: "It is extremely rare that people are aggressive or threatening regardless of political affiliation, which is a great credit to the people and community I represent.
"I am just sorry that I now feel that little bit more anxious than before this episode."
Senior Crown Prosecutor Simon Green said CCTV footage of Cowell's "actions and demeanour to Mr Amesbury amounted to stalking", and added that MPs who peform a vital public service should "feel safe doing this".
"Cowell could have raised any concerns regarding his situation in a straightforward manner by using the contact details on the MP's business card."