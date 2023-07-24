Daresbury Expressway crash: Newborn baby and driver hurt
- Published
A three-week old baby and a driver suffered serious injuries in a two-car crash.
The collision involved a dark grey Ferrari and a dark grey Ford Fiesta, on the A558 Daresbury Expressway in Cheshire on Friday.
The Ferrari driver, a 34-year-old man, and the baby, who was travelling in the Fiesta, were taken to hospital.
Cheshire Police appealed for witnesses of the crash, at about 17:00 BST, to come forward.
Sgt Andy Dennison said: "We're keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading up to it.
"The same goes for anyone with dash-cam footage that may have captured events or prior driving of either vehicle leading up to the collision and the collision itself."
The Ferrari was travelling from the direction of the Mersey Gateway and the Fiesta was joining the carriageway from Manor Park Avenue, the force added.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk