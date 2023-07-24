Newton-le-Willows man who kept wild owls banned from keeping birds
- Published
A man who illegally kept wild tawny owls in poor conditions has been banned from keeping birds for five years.
Alan Mee, 61, housed the birds in a cramped enclosure with no fresh water, at his Newton-le-Willows home.
The three birds - two of which were suspected to have been taken from the wild - were discovered after police raided the house in June 2022.
At Crewe Magistrates' Court, Mee, of Larch Avenue, admitted two counts of possessing a wild bird.
He also pleaded guilty to three counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal were met.
PC Ashley Tether, from Cheshire Police's rural crime unit, said: "This case demonstrates the importance of working with our partner agencies to tackle wildlife crime and combat those responsible for the suffering of animals.
"The three tawny owls seized from Mee's address were kept in poor conditions with no access to fresh water, an inadequate enclosure size, or a clean food ledge.
"I hope this acts as a reminder that we are committed to doing all we can to help protect our wildlife."
Mee was also handed a fine and court costs of £878.
