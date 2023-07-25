Family of drowned sailor Haydn Griffiths share life-saving advice
- Published
The sisters of a man who died while swimming have reminded families about the importance of safety around water.
Megan and Brogan Griffiths, from Wigan, are collaborating with the lifeboat institution on the anniversary of their brother Haydn's death at the age of 23.
Mr Griffiths, who had been selected to train with the GB sailing team, died off New Brighton last year despite being a strong swimmer.
Megan said: "If it can happen to Haydn it can happen to anyone."
Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) crews from Hoylake and New Brighton searched for him when he went missing on 19 July 2022.
His body was eventually found on 24 July.
In December, a coroner concluded Mr Griffiths had drowned, The Mirror reported.
'Fading light'
Mr Griffiths worked hard on his health and fitness and had been a member of his local sailing club since he was six.
He later held a powerboat licence and worked on the safety-and-rescue boat for open-water swimming.
As well as being selected for the national sailing squad, Mr Griffiths' name is on a competition trophy along with fellow sailor Ben Ainslie's.
Connor Wray, an RNLI volunteer at New Brighton, said: "I remember [that night] vividly as it was my first call out as an RNLI volunteer.
"The light was just fading and there was real sense of urgency - when you hear someone is in the water there is no time to spare. We searched extensively.
"But as time went on we started to fear the worst and there was a sense of dread that we could be facing the outcome nobody wanted."
'Control breathing'
Ms Griffiths has encouraged everyone to stay safe by listening to the RNLI's advice.
"Only swim between the red and yellow flags and always tell someone where you are going and when you hope to be back," she said.
The RNLI added that if you get into trouble in the water you should try to float by tilting your head back with your ears submerged and try to relax and control your breathing.
A spokesman said: "Use your hands to help you stay afloat, then call for help or swim to safety if you can."
Figures released by the RNLI to coincide with World Drowning Prevention Day suggest their lifeguards attended more than 10,000 incidents on beaches, helping 13,758 people from 25 July to 2 September last year.
In the north-west of England during the same period, the figures show 722 people, 283 of whom were children, were rescued.
Mr Griffiths' sisters have raised more than £1,000 for the RNLI by carrying out the charity's Mayday Mile initiative. They have also launched their own campaign, called Stay Safe for Haydn.