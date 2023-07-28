Man killed in midnight collision on M62 near Rainhill
A man has been killed after a late night collision on a motorway, police have said.
The 28-year-old man died on the Liverpool-bound M62 carriageway between junction seven and six for Rainhill just before midnight on Thursday.
Merseyside Police has not released details of the incident but a spokeswoman said the man was not in a car at the time.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene near to Tarbock Island.
The force said the man's next of kin have been informed.
Det Sgt Andy Roper said: "Our thoughts are with this man's family at this devastating time and they are being supported by our specially trained family liaison officers."
He appealed to any witnesses to come forward or to anyone with dashcam footage.
