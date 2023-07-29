Man in hospital after stabbing on Liverpool to Birmingham train
A man who was stabbed on a train is being treated in hospital, police say.
The victim was travelling between Liverpool and Birmingham when he was attacked at about 16:00 BST on Friday, British Transport Police said.
An air ambulance took the man, in his 50s, to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.
A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody, police said.
Rail services were temporarily disrupted around Hartford Station in Cheshire, while emergency services attended.
British Transport Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
