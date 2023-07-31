Man dies after car leaves M56 motorway in Helsby
A man has died after his car left a motorway and went down an embankment.
It happened at about 12:10 BST on Sunday on the M56 eastbound near Junction 14 at Helsby, Cheshire Police said.
The 70-year-old man, from Denton in Greater Manchester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The force has asked for anyone who saw the black Toyota Yaris come off the motorway, or any drivers with dashcam footage, to contact them.
