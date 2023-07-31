Northgate: New six-screen cinema coming to city centre
A new cinema is set to open this autumn as part of a £300m leisure development.
Work has restarted on the six-screen Picturehouse cinema as part of Chester's Northgate centre.
The project had been delayed after Cineworld, the owners of Picturehouse, went into administration.
"Picturehouse is so delighted to become part of the Chester community this autumn," said Clare Binns, managing director of Picturehouse Cinemas.
The city centre Northgate project will include a new market, office suites and cafes, bars and restaurants.
News of the cinema has been described as a "major milestone" by the leader of Cheshire West and Chester, Louise Gittens.
She said it would be the only multi-screen cinema in the city centre and would complement the other attractions in the Northgate development.
Ahead of the opening, Cineworld will be screening a host of classic films including Grease, Jaws and Dirty Dancing, on a big screen in the market area over the next three months.
