Elle Edwards' dad hopes to help other grieving families
- Published
The father of young woman shot dead outside a pub on Christmas Eve has set up a foundation in her memory to help families going through the same ordeal.
Tim Edwards wants to honour his daughter Elle Edwards who was hit in the head with two bullets outside the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey village.
Connor Chapman, 23, was jailed for a minimum of 48 years earlier this month for her murder.
Mr Edwards has launched a GoFund me page called Elle's Army to raise money.
He is planning a series of fund-raising events in memory of the 26-year-old beautician.
"I have thought long and hard about it because I want it to be a supportive foundation," Mr Edwards said.
"I want it to be for people who are going through what we are going through," he added.
Mr Edwards said the support offered by Victim Support, the police or other charities did not help him personally.
"We all grieve differently," he said. "Unfortunately there's quite few of us, so I think it is important they have somewhere and somebody they can go to and speak to who can relate to what they are going through.
"We will try to give them whatever they need - whether it be therapy, joining me on one of my walks or challenges or the different things we are going to be doing in the future.
"We're going to create a place where people can get sport. We are starting local and aiming to go national - Elle will guide that."
Mr Edwards, who is due to start a fund-raising walk, said he felt peace while walking though was still experiencing the trauma of losing his daughter.
"We had to through the trial for four weeks while a pair of cowards tried to talk their way out of it but justice was served and now we move onto the next chapter in our lives," he said.
"It will never go away we will never forget Ellie or what happened but we have to go forward."
