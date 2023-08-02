Liverpool's Jamie Webster to play Sefton Park homecoming show
Singer Jamie Webster is to headline his "own little festival" in his home city.
The Scouse songwriter, who has two top 10 albums under his belt, said he was "very excited" to be playing Sefton Park in Liverpool on 12 July 2024.
He said the show would be his "biggest ever" in the city and see a selection of "unbelievable artists" play to about 40,000 people before his headline set.
Webster recently played two sell-out shows to about 26,000 people at Liverpool's Pier Head.
The singer has had an eventful summer, playing a number of festivals, including Glastonbury, Isle of Wight and Glasgow's Trnsmt, where a huge crowd gathered for his main stage debut.
His previous shows in Liverpool have proved to be very popular and include a sell-out show at the M&S Bank Arena in November 2022, which saw him have to cut his encore over fears of overcrowding.
The venue later said there had been "unacceptable" crowd congestion at the show, which was then "resolved... and the event was deemed safe to continue".
The former electrician, who started out by playing songs in the city's pubs before finding fame during the Covid pandemic, said tickets for the Pier Head shows "flew out really quickly", so he expected there to be a high demand for next year's gig.
"I'm very excited to announce my biggest ever show ever in Liverpool," he said.
"We'll be welcoming 40,000... right here in Sefton Park, for what's gonna be like our own little festival, with unbelievable artists and bands on throughout the day."
He said his new album would be released on 2 February and would feature collaborations with folk rock legend Billy Bragg and Scottish singer Brooke Combe.
He said the collection would be "by far my best yet".
"Each song tells a story or spreads a message for the real people - for the mums and dads, sons and daughters, everyone who keeps this world turning without ever getting the love, and credit they deserve," he said.
He added it was for all those who had "supported me when no-one else would and it's something I've been working on for the past two years".
Tickets for the Sefton Park show go on general sale on 11 August.
