Merseyside drink and drug driving campaign launched by police
Drink and drug drivers are being targeted by police in Merseyside.
The road safety campaign, Operation Limit, is part of the force's support for Vision Zero, which aims to see no more deaths or serious injuries on roads by 2040.
Insp Gavin Dixon said 2,315 people were injured in road traffic accidents in the region last year, and 23 of those died.
He said the Merseyside force would use different tactics to catch drivers.
"In 2022, we arrested 3,712 drink and drug drivers which is a 7% increase on the previous year," he said.
"We hope this is due to our commitment towards catching these drivers and our continued use of the latest technology."
'Selfish'
He added: "This summer, as part of Operation Limit, we will use a whole host of tactics to catch drivers who selfishly choose to drink or take drugs and then get behind the wheel, putting themselves and others at risk of serious harm."
Paul Fletcher, from Merseyside Road Safety Partnership, said: "Everyone's limit is different and the ability to drive can be affected by even a small amount of alcohol.
"Drivers who are below the legal limit can still be prosecuted for being unfit to drive.
"Medication can also contribute to driving offences and individuals should always read the labels and be mindful of the effects that medication can have on them."