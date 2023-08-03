Michael Causer vigil: Knowsley landmarks lit with rainbow colours
An area's landmarks have been lit in rainbow colours on the 15th anniversary of the death of a trainee hairdresser, who was murdered at a house party.
Michael Causer's family believe his murder was a hate crime, though a judge dismissed homophobia as a motive when jailing the 18-year-old's killer.
Sites across Knowsley, where Mr Causer lived, were lit as a vigil took place.
The charity founded in his name said it was "important that as a community we stand united" against hate crime.
Mr Causer was set upon as he slept at a house party in Huyton on 25 July 2008.
He suffered a bleed on the brain and had surgery for a blood clot, but he died on 2 August.
Jailing James O'Connor for the murder in March 2009, Mr Justice Timothy King said he accepted the 20-year-old's attack had not had a "homophobic motivation".
However, Mr Causer's family have always maintained he was a victim of a hate crime and set up the Michael Causer Foundation in his name to support young LGBT people across North-West England.
The foundation joined with local charity One Knowsley, which has taken over the running of it, to mark the 15th anniversary of the 18-year-old's death across the borough.
Sites such as the Greystone Bridge over the M62 and Archway Road railway bridge were lit in rainbow colours, as a vigil was held at One Knowsley's headquarters in Huyton to remember Mr Causer.
The event, which saw Mr Causer's parents and wider family join with locals, also saw the unveiling of a new pavilion located in the courtyard outside the building, which has been dedicated to him.
The foundation's chairman of trustees Steve Macfarlane said the vigil, which has been held annually, was "particularly special" as it was the first time it was held in Mr Causer's home borough.
He said it had honoured "Michael's memory and the memory of all victims of hate crime".
"Fifteen years on and the fight against hate crime continues," he said.
"Now more than ever, it is important that, as a community, we stand united in our mission to create a world where people can live free from fear, prejudice and violence."
One Knowsley chief executive Racheal Jones said it showed that Mr Causer's "legacy was coming home to start a new conversation about hate crime in Knowsley".
"In his name, we want to mobilise a community response and affect a positive change regarding diversity and acceptance," she said.