Wallasey Town Hall closes for year to save money
- Published
An historic town hall has closed its doors for a year in a bid to save money, a council has said.
Wallasey Town Hall in Merseyside has shut as part of budget cuts to save £400,000 in energy and heating costs.
Two annexes that face on to Brighton Street are also set to be demolished for housing.
Wirral Council said the closure was "an opportunity to undertake essential and disruptive works" to the building, which had already begun.
The town hall recently had its listing status upgraded to mark its "exceptional architectural and historic significance".
Built in 1914, the building was used as a military hospital in World War One, before being officially opened in 1920.
It has been closed to the general public since 2020 but it was used until the start of July for a planning inquiry.
Earlier this year, Wirral Council confirmed it was £8m behind on repairs with photos showing water damage inside the building.
A Wirral Council spokesperson said: "As part of budget setting for 2023/24, the council made a decision to temporarily stand down Wallasey Town Hall for a period of 12 months.
"This decision provides an opportunity to undertake essential and disruptive works both to the main building and the two vacant annexe buildings to take place.
"Wallasey Town Hall is a Grade II listed building and the council has a responsibility to maintain and preserve it in line with that protected status."