Formby: Woman dies after three-car crash
- Published
A woman has died and another has been seriously injured after three cars crashed in a town.
Two pedestrians were struck after a collision involving a Ford Max, a Jaguar and a Vauxhall Corsa on Elbow Lane, Formby, at about 16:20 BST on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
One of the pedestrians sustained a serious head injury and died at the scene.
The other was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the white Vauxhall Corsa remained at the scene and is helping police with their inquiries, the force said.
Road closures were put in place on Cross Green and Elbow Lane.
Emergency services remain at the scene and drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.