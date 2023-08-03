Lucy Letby: Juror discharged in nurse murder trial
A juror deliberating in the murder trial of nurse Lucy Letby has been discharged.
Judge James Goss said the move was for "good personal reasons" and it was "not possible" for the person to continue.
The remaining 11 jurors will continue their discussions on Friday, having so far deliberated for more than 60 hours.
Ms Letby, 33, is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.
Judge Goss thanked the jury member for serving on the trial for the last 10 months.
He said: "Thank you very much for your devotion."