Man attacked in his Liverpool home by masked intruder
- Published
Police are appealing for information after a man was attacked in his home by a masked intruder who then fled.
The victim was struck several times on the back of the head in a "terrifying and violent attack" at about 21:20 BST on Snowberry Road in Liverpool by a man who forced his way into the property.
He was taken to hospital before being discharged following treatment for lacerations, the force said.
Detectives are working to identify the offender.
Det Insp Michael Fletcher said: "This was a terrifying and violent attack on a man who has suffered significant cuts and wounds to his head.
"At this point we believe that the offender was armed with a sharp object and we are determined to find this and whoever was responsible for this frightening assault."
He asked residents to check doorbell cameras which may have captured the incident.