Merseyside Police dog sniffs out £30k cash hidden in car
A police dog has helped sniff out an estimated £30,000 in cash hidden in a car after a suspected drug driver was stopped.
PD Paddy found the money behind the steering column of a VW Golf at about 22:00 BST on Monday in Netherton, Merseyside.
Officers who stopped the car on Dunnings Bridge Road also found £8,000 at a house nearby, police said.
A man was held on suspicion of using or possessing criminal property.
The 32-year-old from Waterloo, who was also arrested on suspicion of drug driving and possessing a controlled Class B drug, cannabis, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Insp Katie Wilkinson from Merseyside Police's Dog Section said: "Our highly-trained specialist rummage dogs can find anything from drugs, cash and firearms and ammunition, and we're pleased to see PD Paddy help officers during this incident."
Det Con Chris Condliff added: "We suspect that the cash seized has been accumulated through criminal activity."