Eleven Wirral postal workers suspended for pub tea breaks
Eleven postal workers have been reportedly suspended from their jobs for having a cup of tea at a local pub.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the move had caused major disruption to Wirral postal services.
It is understood three of the postal workers - based at the Prenton Delivery Office - have been reinstated.
It led to major disruption to services in the Oxton and Prenton area on the Wirral, with some residents claiming post was a week late.
The company declined to comment on internal affairs but apologised to those experiencing delays.
The suspension action was reportedly taken after postal workers were found to have been taking their breaks at the Caernarvon Castle pub in Prenton, though a regular claimed he only ever saw them drinking tea and coffee in the bar.
Birkenhead Labour MP Mick Whitley said the Communication Workers Union (CWU) told him 11 postal workers were suspended with three reinstated.
The remaining eight were awaiting the outcome of disciplinary hearings.
The MP said he wrote to local management last month requesting a response to his concerns but had not received reply.
Oxton councillor Stuart Kelly said the suspensions meant existing staff were unable to cope with delivering the postal service from the Prenton depot resulting in "many Oxton residents receiving important letters, including hospital appointments, late or not at all".
Mr Kelly said he was told new management did not approve of how staff were spending their tea and coffee break and suspended them.
He added: "This sort of macho management from Royal Mail is unacceptable. These workers work hard in all weathers to deliver the post, they are entitled to a cup of tea and a break.
"Whatever their internal management problems, people in Oxton and Prenton want a proper post service and it is essential that Royal Mail focus on providing that."
The Royal Mail spokesperson apologised to residents for the delays and said "improving quality of service is our top priority".
It added it was committed "to restoring service levels to where our customers expect them to be".
The CWU declined to comment.
