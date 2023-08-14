Myeloma: Woman in remission urges others to try cancer drug trials
A former nurse has urged people who are offered drug trials after a diagnosis to "explore" the option after being told her blood cancer was in remission.
Jan Ross, 57, from Liverpool, entered a trial at Manchester's The Christie in November after finding previous treatments for myeloma had "really challenging" side effects.
She said the "amazing" drugs meant that now "the cancer can't be detected".
Haematologist Dr Emma Searle said the results were "incredibly impressive".
Ms Ross said that before she began the immunotherapy treatment, she used to regularly catch infections.
However, she said since November, she had not had any and has recently been on her first holiday since she first became ill.
"Since my diagnosis, I have had lots of different medications, each with side-effects that have been really challenging and affected my quality of life," she said.
"The myeloma could only be controlled for short periods of time for the first two-and-a-half years.
"Thanks to this amazing new trial drug... the cancer can't be detected."
She added that she would "encourage anyone who fits the criteria for a trial drug to embrace it with confidence or at least explore your options".
"You too could be receiving the positive news I have just been given," she said.
Dr Searle said Ms Ross was given an immunotherapy drug in combination with a standard drug during the trial.
"We know the [standard] tablet alone doesn't work well in her any more, but in this trial, it seems to help the immunotherapy work even better," she said.
"We are very pleased with Jan's response to this treatment.
"She has tolerated the drug well with minimal side effects, feels well and can enjoy life."
She added that early results for "this sort of immunotherapy treatment" were "exciting, with at least two thirds of patients responding well".
"For years, our haematology research team here at The Christie has been working to improve life expectancy for patients with myeloma," she said.
"This trial marks a major step forward in the fight."
