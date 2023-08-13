Search continues after report of missing paddleboarder

Marine Lake in CrosbyGoogle
Emergency services were called to Crosby's Marine Lake on Friday afternoon

Police are urging members of the public to avoid visiting a lake as officers continue a search for a paddleboarder who got into difficulty.

Officers said they were alerted the man had got into difficulty at about 16:30 BST on Friday at Crosby's Marine Lake in Merseyside.

Police said on Sunday that the search operation "remains a priority".

"While the search is ongoing, we are still asking the public to avoid the area," Merseyside Police added.

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.