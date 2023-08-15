Worker who died at Everton's Bramley-Moore stadium named
A worker who died after being injured at Everton's new football stadium has been named.
Michael Jones, from Kirkby, was taken to hospital after being hurt on the construction site at Bramley-Moore Dock, Liverpool on Monday.
The 26-year-old was a "lifelong blue who was so happy to be working on the new stadium", his family said.
They added the "beloved son, brother uncle and friend... will be missed beyond words".
A post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death is due to take place on Wednesday, Merseyside Police said.
The force said it was working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) and investigations were continuing.
Everton said everyone at the club was "heartbroken" and sent condolences to Mr Jones's family, friends and colleagues.
Work has been suspended at the site until further notice, stadium contractor Laing O'Rourke said, adding it had been "shocked and saddened" by the "tragic incident".
Earlier Liverpool City Region's mayor condemned an offensive tweet appearing to mock the incident.
Steve Rotheram said there was "absolutely nothing funny" about the tragedy.
He wrote: "Twitter really does appear to encourage the very worst excesses to crawl out from under their rocks.
"There is nothing to sing about, nothing to celebrate and absolutely nothing funny about people going to a football match or to work and not making it home safely."
The new ground on the banks of the River Mersey is expected to be completed in late 2024, after which the club will leave their current home at Goodison Park, which opened in 1892.