Sam Rimmer: Time has stood still since son's shooting, mum says
The mother of a man who was shot dead while standing in the street with friends has said "time has stood still" since his death a year ago.
Sam Rimmer died in an attack by two men on electric bikes on Lavrock Bank in Dingle, Liverpool, on 16 August 2022.
Merseyside Police said 10 people had been arrested in connection with his death, but all remained on bail.
Appealing for information, Joanne Rimmer said she was "unable to move forward... without justice for Sam".
Mr Rimmer was taken to hospital after the shooting, which happened at about 23:40 BST, but was pronounced dead a short while later.
'Heartbreaking year'
His mother said that since that day, "smiles have disappeared, joy is absent and we live each day with a heavy heart".
"There are no words to describe the pain of losing a child," she said.
"I hope no more families have to go through the hell we are living.
"We just exist.
"We are unable to move forward in rebuilding our lives without justice for Sam."
She said she wanted anyone with information about the attack to search their "heart and conscience" and come forward, "speak out and do the right thing".
"Please come forward and help bring closure for our family," she added.
In January, Ms Rimmer revealed that she shared her birthday with her son and it had become an "unbearable reminder" of how he was "cruelly stolen" from her.
She also said he had been "due to be a father and he was so excited about having a baby boy".
Det Ch Insp Steve McGrath said officers believed there were "people living in Dingle, Toxteth and the surrounding area who hold vital information that will help us find anyone responsible for Sam's death".
He added that any information would be "handled with care and sensitivity" and the force would "put extensive measures in place to protect those brave enough to come forward".
"Please help us give Sam's family the answers they deserve after such a heartbreaking year without him," he added.