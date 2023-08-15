Five arrested after shots fired at homes in Prescot and Huyton
- Published
Five males have been arrested after shots were fired in two residential streets in Merseyside less than half an hour apart, police have said.
Shots were fired at a home on Paxton Road, Huyton, at 13:25 BST, then on Shaw Lane, Prescot, damaging two homes, at 13:50 BST, Merseyside Police said.
Two males were seen on a motorbike nearby prior to both incidents, police added. No injuries have been reported.
Five males were arrested in Grange Park, St Helens, the force added.
They were all arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
Detectives said they were working to establish if the two shootings were linked and had been granted extra stop-and-search powers in parts of Knowsley.
A firearm had not been found at this stage, the force said.
Officers said a Section 60 order had been introduced which would run from 20:00 BST on Tuesday until 08:00 BST on Wednesday.
Ch Insp Chris Ruane said: "We have arrested five people in connection to these two incidents and a full investigation is under way.
"There are no reports that anyone has been injured, but the reckless firing of a gun in broad daylight in a residential street could clearly have devastating consequences."
He said the investigation was in its "very early stages" and urged anyone with information to come forward.