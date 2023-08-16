Everton to create 'lasting tribute' to stadium worker who died
- Published
A "lasting tribute" will be created in memory of the "lifelong Evertonian" who was fatally injured while working on the new stadium, the club has said.
Michael Jones, from Kirkby, died after being hurt on the construction site at Bramley-Moore Dock on Monday.
An Everton representative said the 26-year-old had "followed the Blues home and away" and would be "forever in our hearts".
They said the club was working with his family on an "appropriate" memorial.
The new £760m stadium on the banks of the River Mersey in Liverpool is due to be completed in late 2024, after which the club will leave their current home at Goodison Park, which opened in 1892.
Following Mr Jones's death, his family said he had been "happy to be working on the new stadium".
They added that he was a "beloved son, brother, uncle and friend" and would be "missed beyond words".
Merseyside Police said the force was working with the Health and Safety Executive on an investigation into Mr Jones's death..