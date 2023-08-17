Men charged after shots fired at homes in Prescot and Huyton
- Published
Two men have been charged after shots were fired on residential streets damaging two homes.
Shots were fired on Paxton Road, Huyton, at 13:25 BST, then on Shaw Lane, Prescot, at 13:50 BST on Tuesday.
The men, aged 25 and 20, from Kirkby, have been charged with breaching court bail conditions and are due before magistrates later.
A 19-year-old man has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions, Merseyside Police said.
Two other men, aged 19 and 25, have been released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.
All five males had been arrested in Grange Park, St Helens, on suspicion of possession of a firearm.
Nobody was hurt during the shootings.
