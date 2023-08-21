Ashley Dale: Shooting victim's mum says death has left a void
The mother of a woman shot dead in her back garden a year ago has said her daughter's death has left a "void".
Ashley Dale, 28, was found fatally wounded at her Liverpool home on 21 August 2022.
Her death was among three fatal shootings within a week in the city, including the deaths of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel and Sam Rimmer, 22.
Four men who were charged with her murder are due to go on trial at Liverpool Crown Court on 2 October.
Merseyside Police previously said Ms Dale, who was an environmental health officer for Knowsley Council, was not believed to have been the intended target of the shooting.
In a tribute, Ms Dale's mother said: "A huge hole has been left since Ashley was taken from us one year ago. A void in our family that will never be replaced.
"This past year has been unbearable without Ash, some days I don't know how I go on," Julie Dale added.
"But I do with the support of family and friends. We vow to keep Ash's memory alive and talk about Ashley every day in a positive way, remembering all the good things about her."
Ms Dale's colleagues installed a memorial bench in tribute to her at Court Hey Park.
Her mother said she would be "forever grateful" for the gesture and that she was "glad that we have a place to go and remember Ash".
Colleagues have also arranged for Huyton railway bridge and Greystone footbridge to be lit in pink, orange and green to mark the first anniversary of her death.